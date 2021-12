Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 27, 2021:

Ambler, Chase Wesley – Criminal Mischief

Gauthia, Thaddues Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

McNeil, Jonathan Lee – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Galveston County-Driving While Intoxicated

Maxwell, Jeremy Dean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bradshaw, Shane Hoyt – Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Tampering With Identification Numbers, Hold for Chambers County-Assault/Family Violence and Hold for Chambers County-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Wallingsford, William Lamar III – Public Traffic

Williams, Kayla Marie – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Waits, Charles Dwayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Araujo-Isla, Yusvany – Public Intoxication

Carter, Bryan Devon – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Possession of Marijuana

