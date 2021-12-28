Liberty police officers deliver presents to local seniors

For a number of years, Liberty Police Department has shared Christmas joy with elderly residents in the community through its Blue Santa program. This year, on Dec. 22, officers delivered care packages to 22 residents, including a homeless military veteran.

Inside the care packages were non-perishable food items, puzzle books, pens, socks and blankets.

“A lot of these folks live on fixed incomes so hopefully these things help them get through the month. It also lets them know they aren’t forgotten and someone does care about them,” said Lt. Elaine Taylor, a spokesperson for the department.

Liberty PD School Resource Officer Dykeba Bryant and Det. Mike Parrish deliver a Blue Santa care package.

The people who are helped are identified throughout the year by police officers.

“Normally our officers, if they run across an elderly person who has little contact with family or has no family, they will add that person to the list,” Taylor said.

The City of Liberty contributes $500 toward Blue Santa. The rest of the funding comes from funding from local businesses and individuals.

Taylor cannot recall exactly when Blue Santa began but said the program started with 10 elderly residents. At its peak, 30 bins were delivered. She hopes to build back up to that number next year.

Donations for Blue Santa are taken year-round. Anyone wishing to donate can contact Taylor or Donna Smith, the chief’s secretary, by calling 936-336-5666, or stop by the department or mail a check to Liberty Police Department, 1906 Lakeland Dr., Liberty, Texas 77575. Be sure to note “Blue Santa” in the memo line of the check.



Maria Le Jeune was surprised when Liberty police officers showed up on her doorstep to deliver a care package for Blue Santa.

Detective Mike Parrish, Lt. Elaine Taylor and Sgt. Chris Watson load up a patrol vehicle on Tuesday for Silver Santa.

Military veteran Ron Rhea gets a closer look at the contents of his Silver Santa care package.

Military veteran Ron Rhea visits with School Resource Officer Dykeba Bryant (left) and Lt. Elaine Taylor (center) during Silver Santa deliveries on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Margaret Scheller is pictured with Liberty Police Department’s School Resource Officer Dykeba Bryant and Det. Mike Parrish during the Blue Santa event on Dec. 22.

