Letter to the editor: Remembering Seal Team 6 leader

Richard Marcinko was a Vietnam War veteran and leader of Seal Team 6. He died on Dec. 25 at the age of 81. (Photo courtesy of Rogue Warrior Richard Marcinko Facebook page)

Dear editor,

You might remember hearing Seal Team 6 killing Osama bin Laden. It was due to this Gentleman that it was possible – Richard Marcinko, who passed away on Christmas Day this year. He was 81.

Richard “Demo Dick” Marcinko was a true American hero. Not only was he the first commanding officer Of USN Seal Team 6, but the creator and founder Of Seal Team 6. 

Seal Team 6 was created in response to the failed Delta Force Mission Operation: Eagle Claw. This was a mission to rescue Americans held hostage in Iran in 1980. Operation: Eagle Claw was also Delta Force’s first mission.

It also became the inspiration of the opening scene of Chuck Norris’s Delta Force movie.

To read more about Richard Marcinko:

https://www.navytimes.com/breaking-news/2021/12/26/richard-marcinko-first-commanding-officer-of-seal-team-six-dies/

Sincerely,

E.J. Laird

Cleveland, Texas

  1. You forgot to mention his conviction and prison sentence for conspiracy to defraud the government on January 24, 1990. A hero doesn’t commit crimes and stay a hero.

