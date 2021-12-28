Letter to the editor: Remembering Seal Team 6 leader

Dear editor,
You might remember hearing Seal Team 6 killing Osama bin Laden. It was due to this Gentleman that it was possible – Richard Marcinko, who passed away on Christmas Day this year. He was 81.
Richard “Demo Dick” Marcinko was a true American hero. Not only was he the first commanding officer Of USN Seal Team 6, but the creator and founder Of Seal Team 6.
Seal Team 6 was created in response to the failed Delta Force Mission Operation: Eagle Claw. This was a mission to rescue Americans held hostage in Iran in 1980. Operation: Eagle Claw was also Delta Force’s first mission.
It also became the inspiration of the opening scene of Chuck Norris’s Delta Force movie.
To read more about Richard Marcinko:
https://www.navytimes.com/breaking-news/2021/12/26/richard-marcinko-first-commanding-officer-of-seal-team-six-dies/
Sincerely,
E.J. Laird
Cleveland, Texas
You forgot to mention his conviction and prison sentence for conspiracy to defraud the government on January 24, 1990. A hero doesn’t commit crimes and stay a hero.