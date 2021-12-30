Bill Jenkins, 78, of Dayton passed away on December 27, 2021 Bill was born November 18, 1943 in Livingston, Texas to parents, Harold Jenkins and Ada Marcantell Jenkins.

Bill had lived in Dayton for the past 30 years and was previously of Houston. He grew up in Livingston and Houston and attended Jesse H. Jones High School graduating in 1962. He had worked for Austin Industrial before his retirement. Bill was a member of the Journey Fellowship Church. He enjoyed gardening, talking about guns, fishing and just piddling. He loved cooking especially for his family, whom he loved dearly.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Harold Lee Jenkins; half-brother, Jeff Kirkland; half-sisters, Lalla Sanders and Sherry Brownlee. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Jenkins; his children, Daniel Jenkins and wife Lissette, Charles Jenkins, and Chris Mundy and husband Mark; grandchildren, Rhiannon Champagne and husband Kevin, Sofia Jenkins, and Hudson Jenkins; half-sister, Judy Isenburg; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mr. Jenkins will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 31, 2021 at Journey Fellowship Church with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. until service time at Journey Fellowship Church.

Our church meant so much to Bill. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to be made on his behalf towards our church, Journey Fellowship Church, and its building fund. Memorials can be made to Journey Fellowship Church, 801 South Cleveland Street, Dayton, Texas 77535 https://journeydayton.churchcenter.com/giving

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

