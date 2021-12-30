Mary Ellen Smith, 78, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, December 25, 2021. She was born on Monday, August 2, 1943, in Splendora, Texas to Jesse Courtney Barrow and Ruby Dee (Lucas) Barrow, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Mary was also preceded in death by her brothers, Vernon Barrow and Ray Barrow, sisters, Geraldine Milstid and Carolyn McAdams.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 59 years, Walter Smith; daughters, Tammy Scherer, Kimberly Riley; her daughter in heart, Tonya Moore and husband J.D.; brother, Leonard Barrow; sisters, Charlene Bonnette, Norma Inkster and husband Stan; sister-in-law, Nancy Barrow; grandchildren, Amber Tanner and husband Trent, Kaylyn Beck, Travis Scherer and wife Sarah, Natalie Riley; grandchildren in heart, Kendall and Koby Moore; great-grandchildren, Conner and Cody Tanner, Logan, Wayde, and Tobias Beck, and Carter Scherer; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Mary will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 30, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Interment for Mary will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Rev Walter Kahler officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

