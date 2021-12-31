Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 29, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 29, 2021:

  • Mosley, Colton Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Miranda, Juan Vilchis – Public Intoxication
  • Gonzales, Fernando – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence, Unlawful Restraint and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
  • David, Orlando Rashad – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Nelson, Walter Carl III – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Threat
  • Brocato, Brenda Kay – Theft of Property
