Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 29, 2021:
- Mosley, Colton Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Miranda, Juan Vilchis – Public Intoxication
- Gonzales, Fernando – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence, Unlawful Restraint and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
- David, Orlando Rashad – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Nelson, Walter Carl III – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Threat
- Brocato, Brenda Kay – Theft of Property