Temporary tags to be targeted in new law enforcement program

While some are issued by actual car dealerships, tens of thousands of fake temporary license plates are being sold online, and continue to fill roadways all over Texas.

Texas lawmakers have acknowledged the issue, and are working on legislation to close the loop-holes in the system that has facilitated this issue, and minimize the number of wrongly issued tags in the future.

In the meantime, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, through an ongoing collaborative effort with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and the Texas Department of Public Safety, are working to help stop criminal activity related to the fake temp tags.

In the past year alone, numerous arrests have been made for the “Unauthorized Reproduction, Purchase, Use, or Sale of Temporary Tags”, a charge that carries with it a range of penalties from misdemeanor to felony depending on the specific circumstances of each case.

“This is just one example of the collaborative work between the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and law enforcement across the state to stop these crimes,” said Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae, who serves as vice chair of the TxDMV Board. “I commend investigators from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for their combined efforts.”

Montgomery County Sheriff Henderson added, “We are always proud to be part of any effort to thwart illegal activity not only

in Montgomery County, but in surrounding areas as well.”

