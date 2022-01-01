1 person dead in fiery crash in Cleveland

Cleveland police are investigating a three-car accident that left one person dead after their vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

According to Sgt. David Edwards, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police Department, a Toyota passenger vehicle was westbound on the SH 105 bypass when it veered into oncoming traffic.

The Toyota struck an 18-wheeler carrying chemicals as well as another passenger vehicle. It struck the wheels of the tractor trailer and burst into flames, entrapping the driver of the Toyota.

The two other drivers were not seriously injured. However as of 9 a.m., authorities were still in the process of removing the deceased victim from the burned out vehicle.

According to Edwards, the bypass between Plum Grove Road (FM 1010) and SH 105 West will be closed while officers conduct an accident investigation.

Motorists should seek other routes to get in and around Cleveland.

The identity of the deceased driver is still unknown and police will withhold that name until the person’s next of kin has been notified.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller is conducting an inquest at the scene and has ordered an autopsy..

More information will be posted as soon as it becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

