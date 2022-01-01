Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 30, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 30, 2021:
- Reavis, Jeffrey Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon (no mugshot)
- Walker, Kashima Renette – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- David, Orlando Rashad – Criminal Trespass
- Nobles, Kevin Wayne – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Roano, Rolando – Hold for Harris County-Bodily Injury and Public Intoxication
- Randolph, Frederick – Driving While Intoxicated
- Davis, Haley Lynn – Hold for Chambers County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Hold for Chambers County-Assault (Threat)
- Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction