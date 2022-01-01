Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 30, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 30, 2021:

  • Reavis, Jeffrey Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon (no mugshot)
  • Walker, Kashima Renette – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • David, Orlando Rashad – Criminal Trespass
  • Nobles, Kevin Wayne – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Roano, Rolando – Hold for Harris County-Bodily Injury and Public Intoxication
  • Randolph, Frederick – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Davis, Haley Lynn – Hold for Chambers County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Hold for Chambers County-Assault (Threat)
  • Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
