Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 30, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 30, 2021:

Reavis, Jeffrey Dale – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon (no mugshot)

Walker, Kashima Renette – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

David, Orlando Rashad – Criminal Trespass

Nobles, Kevin Wayne – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Roano, Rolando – Hold for Harris County-Bodily Injury and Public Intoxication

Randolph, Frederick – Driving While Intoxicated

Davis, Haley Lynn – Hold for Chambers County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Hold for Chambers County-Assault (Threat)

Citizen, Whitney Dwight – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

