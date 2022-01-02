Mark Randall Westfall, age 62 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born July 8, 1959, in Hobbs, New Mexico to parents Patricia and Michael Westfall, Sr. who preceded him in death along with his mother-in-law, Gladys Craven; and niece, Chandra Westfall.

Mark was a welder who loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Julie Westfall; father-in-law, Ralph Craven, Jr.; children, Jennifer Dobson and husband Jason, Skye Piles and husband Mike; brothers, Mike Westfall and Chris Westfall; sister, Karen Ard Westfall; grandchildren, Madison, Caiden, Matthew, Gage, Nevaeh, Malachi, and Ayven; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

