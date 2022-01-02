Betty Evon Ballard, age 91 of Pearland, Texas passed away Friday, December 30, 2021. She was born September 2, 1930, in Kirbyville, Texas to parents Von Leonard and Cecil Neely Karr who preceded her in death along with her husband, Jimmie Ballard.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Chandler; brother, Fred Karr; grandchildren, Michael Barker and wife Melissa, Kellie Menson, Patricia Mitchell and husband Bobby, and Jeff Bane; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Whitehead, Demi Lukes, Rae’Ven Barker, John Martin, III., Korben Mitchell, Margaret Barker, Maxwell Barker, Mack Menson, Sydney Bane, and Ezra Mitchell; great-great-grandchildren, Mara, Texas, Hunter, Jayce, and Colton; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

