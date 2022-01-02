Arthur Eugene (Gene) Shannon, 72, died December 26, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

He was born May 14, 1949 at Mercy Hospital in Liberty, TX to Mickey and Mary Lou Shannon. His family moved to Hull, TX in April 1955 and he became a Hull-Daisetta bobcat and graduated with the class of 1968. He then left for college attending the University of Texas in Austin, TX. While attending college, he spent weekends and summers working in and around the oilfield. Naturally he would end up as an Oilfield Consultant and won awards in Drilling Achievement.

Gene has always loved sports starting with Hull-Daisetta athletics in his youth. On weekends, he liked to water ski, golf, or boat. In his early years, family vacations consisted of camping at the lake or skiing down the slopes. When he was not playing a sport, he could be found watching grandkids at their games or relaxing in his recliner watching sports on television. As he grew older, he enjoyed watching his family fish and boating at Smith Point. He found solitude with the smell of salt air and the sound of waves.

Gene enjoyed expanding his community of friends and was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Hull, TX. He was instrumental in funding for the Family Life Center. He was also a member of the Norton Moses Lodge #336 A.F. & A.M. of Leander, TX.

To cherish his memory, he is survived by partner Linda Taylor of Liberty, TX whom he has lived with for the past 10 years. The family would like to thank Linda for the constant care over the last two years of his life. The whole family is forever grateful. His first wife, Pamela Shannon of Austin, TX, whom they share two children and their spouses, Arthur Eugene Shannon II & wife Shannon with their children Zachary, Joshua, and Ella of Victoria, TX, Pamela (Cissi) Shannon Cox & husband Dr. John Cox with their children Cameron, Alexandria, and Lauren of Grand Junction, CO. He is preceded in death by his second wife Linda Ellen Shannon whom provided Gene with bonus daughters. He is survived by Sarah Grantham & husband Dany with their children Noah, Grace, Luke and Charlotte of Round Rock, TX and Amy Shoemaker & husband Drew Tijerina with their children Andrew and Benjamin of Round Rock, TX. His sisters include Patti Shannon Atkins & husband David Chandler of Hull, TX and Debbi Vaughn of Hull, TX. His sister-in-law is Glenda Shannon of Hull, TX. Gene had 3 nieces and 2 nephews, along with a host of cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mickey and Mary Lou Shannon, and his brother Michael (Mike) Shannon.

Knowing Gene was a Christian and his Salvation secure, we await the day we meet again.

Services will be January 14, 2021, 2:00 at Day Spring Church in Liberty, TX and graveside will be January 15, 2021, 11:00 at Cook Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, TX.

