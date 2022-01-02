Joe Hume Smith, 83, of Splendora, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born on Sunday, February 27, 1938, in Livingston, Texas to Loyd Wallace Smith and Mary Etta (Saunders) Smith, both of whom have preceded him in death. Joe was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kara Danette Smith, sister, Evie Walker, and great-granddaughter, Addison Marie Yeats.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Marie (Norton) Smith; children, Regina Simon and husband Bill, Karen Stewart, Joe Keith Smith; brothers, Harry Smith, Dwight Smith and wife Reitha; sisters, Mary Ann Smith and husband Prentis, Ruthie Taylor; grandchildren, Amy Lemley and husband Joel, Amber Cortes and Brandon Baack, Kayla McKeehan and husband Landon, Ashley Yeats and husband Nick, Heather Glanton and husband Miller, Ricky Simon, Jace Simon; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Cortes, Dylan Cortes, Cael Lemley, Aubrey Yeats, Grayson Baack, Graeme McKeehan, Brenna McKeehan, Calum McKeehan, Colton Baack, Dylan Baack; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Joe will be held at Porter Apostolic-Pentecostal Church on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00 pm. Graveside Services will be held Leggett Oates Cemetery on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Leggett Oates Cemetery at 3:00 pm. Pastor Joel McCoy and Pastor Dave Stovall officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joe, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

