Robert Neal “Bob” Dunegan, 70, of Cleveland, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, August 22, 1951, in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Luther H. Dunegan and Loree (Harden) Dunegan, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Bob was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Wayne Dunegan, Ronald Gene Dunegan, and Luther H. Dunegan, Jr., sisters, Patricia “Tish” Watson and Ruth Helen Summers. Mr. Dunegan took pride in being a Chaplin in the United States Army, a volunteer fireman for over 20 years, an EMT in Oklahoma, and a writer and minister to all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Lindsey Ann Hadley and husband Zach, and Robert Shawn Dunegan and wife Audrey; brother, John L. Dunegan; mother of his children, Gayle Dunegan; grandchildren, Riley Dunegan, Brandon Dunegan, Emily Rangel and husband Hugo, and Dylan Hadley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

