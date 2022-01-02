Willa Jo (Fisher) Reynolds, 84, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born on Monday, February 1, 1937, in Baytown, Texas to Schuyler Fisher and Emma (Hill) Fisher, both of whom have preceded her in death. Willa was also preceded in death by her child, Weldon Reynolds.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 67 years, Lyman Reynolds; children, Larry Reynolds and wife Sherri, Randy Reynolds and wife Susie; sister, Deanna Holden; grandchildren, Jody Reynolds and wife Sara, Jason Reynolds and wife Casey, Craig Reynolds, Travis Reynolds, Joshua Reynolds and wife Lorena, Jake Reynolds and wife Lindsey, Evan Reynolds, Jessie Reynolds and wife Whitney; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Matthews, Austin Reynolds, Jake Reynolds, Jr., Isabella Reynolds, Elizabeth Reynolds, Skyler Reynolds, Kynnedi Reynolds, Joel Reynolds, Gracie Reynolds; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Willa will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Graveside Services will be held at Anitoch Baptist Cemetery on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Pastor Jonathan Davidson officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

