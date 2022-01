The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 31, 2021:

Escamilla Herrera, Endi – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Owens, Colton – Hold for Clute County-Assault/Family Violence

Burney, Felipe Angel – Motion to Revoke Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wright, Calvin Sr. – Assault

Hubbard, Antonio Patrick – Possession of Marijuana and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

