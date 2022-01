The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 1, 2022:

Odem, William Anthony – Disorderly Conduct

Hill, Bryan Lee – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Wolf, Joseph Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

Thibodeaux, Drew Arron – Public Peace Class C

Smith, Jasmine Nicole – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Harrison, Annie – Parole Violation

Turner, Kelly Eugene – Parole Violation

Cates, James Lee – Parole Violation

