Lone Star College Academy for Lifelong Learning to host open houses

Henry Ford once said “anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” Lone Star College believes learning is a lifelong endeavor and encourages adults aged 50+ to stay young by attending an Academy for Lifelong Learning (ALL) Open House.

“The Academy for Lifelong Learning Open House is a great way for active adults to expand their horizons,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “There are no educational prerequisites required to attend classes which include health and wellness, financial planning, community service projects, literary discussion groups, genealogy, arts and crafts, history and more.”

The ALL Spring 2022 Open Houses take place at all LSC campuses throughout the month of January.

Spring 2022 LSC ALL Open Houses Location Date Time Phone # LSC-Montgomery Friday, Jan. 7 1 – 3 p.m. 936.273.7446 LSC-Houston North Wednesday, Jan. 12 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 281.810.5604 LSC-Kingwood Friday, Jan. 14 1 – 3 p.m. 281.312.1660 LSC-North Harris Tuesday, Jan. 18 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. 281.618.5602 LSC-Tomball Wednesday, Jan. 19 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 281.357.3676 LSC-University Park Wednesday, Jan. 19 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 281.290.3744 LSC-CyFair Thursday, Jan. 20 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. 281.290.3460

In addition to in-person open houses, people can also attend an LSC ALL Virtual Open House via Zoom that takes place Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 1 – 2 p.m. Interested people can click here to join the meeting (Meeting ID: 849 1227 0875. Passcode: 182075).

“The Academy for Lifelong Learning is a wonderful way to make new friends with similar interests,” said Head.

Annual ALL memberships are $25 and entitles you in-person and virtual classes, as well the services of all LSC Campuses. Visit LoneStar.edu/ALL for more information including a complete list of the LSC ALL Spring 2022 schedule.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of seven colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

