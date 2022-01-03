New year, new laws: 23 laws go into effect on Jan. 1 in Texas

From chicken coops to police funding, there are 23 new laws that went into effect in Texas on Jan. 1. Some provide relief for disabled veterans and places of worship while others pertain to the creation of municipal management districts.

Here’s a closer look at these new laws with information provided by the Texas Legislature:

HB 115

Relating to the exemption from ad valorem taxation of certain property owned by a charitable organization and used in providing housing and related services to certain homeless individuals.

HB 531

Relating to notice requirements for a leased dwelling located in a floodplain.

HB 1197

Relating to the period for which certain land owned by a religious organization for the purpose of expanding a place of religious worship or constructing a new place of religious worship may be exempted from ad valorem taxation. This means that a tract of land that is contiguous to the tract of land for a church may not be exempted for more than 10 years.

HB 1445

Relating to the applicability of the sales and use tax to medical and dental billing services.

HB 1689

Relating to credit for reinsurance governed by certain covered agreements and ceded to certain assuming insurers.

HB 2237

Relating to mechanic’s, contractor’s, or materialman’s liens.

HB 2535

Relating to the appraisal for ad valorem tax purposes of real property that includes certain improvements used for the noncommercial production of food for personal consumption. According to the law, chicken coops and rabbit pens are excluded from analyzing property value of a personal property.

HB 2730

Relating to the acquisition of real property by an entity with eminent domain authority and the regulation of easement or right-of-way agents.

HB 3131

Relating to the information required to be included in the certificate of formation of a filing entity.

HB 3777

Relating to eligible costs and expenses for purposes of the franchise tax credit for the certified rehabilitation of certified historic structures.

HB 3788

Relating to the training and education of appraisal review board members.

HB 3961

Relating to required posting of information regarding the office of the state long-term care ombudsman on certain long-term care facilities’ Internet websites.

HB 3971

Relating to the appraisal for ad valorem tax purposes of residential real property located in a designated historic district.

HB 4638

Relating to the creation of certain municipal management districts; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 23

Relating to an election to approve a reduction or reallocation of funding or resources for certain county law enforcement agencies.

SB 41

Relating to the consolidation and allocation of state civil court costs; increasing certain civil court costs; authorizing fees.

SB 43

Relating to residential mortgage loans, including the financing of residential real estate purchases by means of a wrap mortgage loan; providing licensing and registration requirements; authorizing an administrative penalty.

SB 794

Relating to eligibility for the exemption from ad valorem taxation of the residence homestead of a totally disabled veteran.

SB 855

Relating to the electronic dissemination of commercial recordings or audiovisual works.

SB 911

Relating to the regulation of restaurants and third-party food delivery services, including the issuance of certain alcoholic beverage certificates to restaurants.

SB 1280

Relating to certain provisions of The Securities Act for which a person offering or selling a security may be held liable to a person buying the security.

SB 1449

Relating to the exemption from ad valorem taxation of income-producing tangible personal property having a value of less than a certain amount.

SB 1524

Relating to a sales and use tax refund pilot program for certain persons who employ apprentices.

