Cleveland chamber planning Jan. 22 gala

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual gala during which the “stars of the community” will be recognized for their service to the community, the chamber and the citizenry of Cleveland.

This year’s awards dinner, which will have a Roaring 20s theme, will be on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Cleveland Civic Center. Chamber membership is required to vote for Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Nominated for Business of the Year are Austin Bank, Brookshire Brothers, Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness, Edward Jones Investment-Kari Duggar, Martin Dodge-Jeep-Chrysler-Ram, El Burrito Mexican Restaurant, First United Methodist Church, McCoy’s Building Supply, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Prosperity Bank and Southside Bank. Write-in selections will also be counted.

When selecting a candidate for the Cleveland Area Business of the Year, the Chamber asks that voters consider the businesses that meet the following criteria:

Excellent reputation for honesty and integrity in both their product and/or service.

Business demonstrates commitment to the community in both their product and/or service.

Business is one you would recommend to your friends.

Business must be in good standing with the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

On the official ballot, there are no recommendations for Volunteer of the Year. The ballot includes a line for the Chamber member’s nominee of choice as well as a line for the reason for the recommendation.

Ballots are one vote per member, meaning that multiple employees of a business cannot cast ballots. Only one may be submitted from the business.

For Citizen of the Year, the following are nominees: Amanda Brooks, Bobby Pennington, Camille Landry, Carl Williamson, Courtney Contreras, Eisha Jones, Regina Vollmer, Sandy Williamson, Timothy Magee and Vanesa Brashier. Write-in selections are also accepted. For the Citizen of the Year award, chamber membership is not required to cast a ballot.

Only one week remains to vote for these Chamber awards. All ballots must be submitted to the Chamber by Monday, Jan. 10.

This year’s banquet is sponsored by Emergency Hospital Systems, Entergy, Southside Bank, HCA Healthcare Kingwood, McWilliams and Son Heating and Air Conditioning, Prosperity Bank, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home and Health Center of Southeast Texas.

To vote, print off the attached ballot by clicking here: https://bluebonnetnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/AnnualAwardsBallot2021.pdf, and return to the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, 908 E. Houston St., Suite 110, Cleveland, Texas 77327. You may hand-deliver, email to info@clevelandtxchamber.com, fax to 281-592-6949 or mail your ballot to the address above.

For more questions, contact the Chamber at 281-592-8786.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

