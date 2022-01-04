Margaret Rose Zwahr, 77, of Thicket, Tx passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Kountze Nursing Center. Mrs. Zwahr was born on June 12, 1944, in Palestine, Tx to the late James Grant Caddell and Dolores Jeffcoat. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Zwahr is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Earl Gene Zwahr. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Stephen Earl Zwahr and wife Charlene of Thicket, TX and Richard Gene Zwahr and wife Dorothy of Votaw, TX; daughter, Regina Marlan Bowers and husband Ronnie of Coldspring, Tx; grandchildren, Leslie Diane Martin and husband Floyd, Grant Love, Amanda Henry, Christopher Zwahr, Tyler Copeland, Maribeth Zwahr, Madison Zwahr, Molly Zwahr, and Justin Moffett; great-grandchildren, Samuel Robinson, Emma Love, Seth Love, Hegan Love, Kaden Robinson, Dallas Robinson, Austin Womack, Hank Potetz, and Alexis James.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Felps Cemetery in Thicket, TX with Reverend Frank Aragon officiating.

Honoring Mrs. Zwahr as pallbearers will be Stephen Zwahr, Richard Zwahr, Ronnie Bowers, Grant Love, Seth Love, and Tyler Copeland.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Margaret Zwahr to the First Baptist Church Saratoga Building Fund.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

