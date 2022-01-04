Jerl Richard Griffin also known by his CB Radio handle name as ” danger zone” passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence in Rye, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was 76.

Mr. Griffin was born on April 13, 1945, to the late Arthur Argus Griffin and Lorene Stokes Ladd in Salem Illinois. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Griffin is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Argus Griffin and Lorene Stokes Ladd. Son, Wayne Griffin; brother, Kenneth Griffin; sister in law, Dorothy Griffin; and sister Reba Hooper.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail Griffin of Rye, TX; daughter, Michelle Anglin and husband Shannon of Rye, TX; brother, Jimmy Griffin and wife Carol of Livingston, TX; sister, Alta Benjamin and husband Chuck of Florida; grandchildren, Connor Griffin and Taylor Anglin; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at Holly Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Anthony Rhodes officiating interment to follow at Holly Grove Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will also be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Honoring Mr. Griffin as pallbearers are Shannon Anglin, Jimmy Griffin, Ernie Richardson Jr., Michael Wicker, Larry Anglin, and Scott Wicker. Honorary pallbearers will be Sidney Cox Jr., Remington Richardson, Colton Richardson, Larry Morris, and Kenneth Allen Griffin.

