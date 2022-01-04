Lenora (Brown) Meekins, 93 of Cleveland, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Thursday December 30, 2021. She was born on Thursday March 29, 1928, in Cleveland, Texas to Benjamin F. Brown and Martha (Sloane) Brown, both of whom have preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, A.J Meekins, and her first husband, and the father of her children, Richmond Syphrett; brothers; Archie Ray Brown, and J.B. Brown; sister Juanita Brown Decker.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving children; Ann Walker Susskind, Richmond Syphrett and wife Patricia, Beverly Syphrett, and Dennis Syphrett; brothers, Curtis H Brown and wife Linda, Allen Brown and wife Carol, grandchildren, Dr. Valeri Walker and husband Michael, Lauren Walker, Alexander R Syphrett and wife Ashley, Hanna Wilson and husband Cory, Steven Syphrett; great-grandchildren, Griffen, Rowan, Brody and Brent; numerous nieces, nephews other loving family and treasured friends.

Services for Lenora will be Wednesday January 5, 2022, 10:00 am, at Neal Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Montaque Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

