The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 2, 2022:

London, Justin Demond – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence, No Driver’s License and Speeding

Dirden, Jason – Theft of Property

Henderson, Nevada Caitlyn – Theft of Property

Holy-Price, Abbie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Catchings, Travis Lee – Tampering With a Witness

