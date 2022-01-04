Fire destroys antique shop in Hull

The old Stringer trading post building on FM 770 in Hull was destroyed by fire around 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

Firefighters from Liberty County ESD 2 (Hull-Daisetta) arrived to find the wood-framed structure fully engulfed in flames.

It took them five hours to put out the flames and protect nearby homes. The contents of the building were a challenge for firefighters, said Fire Chief Benny Carroll.

“I’m glad the winds that had blown through the day before had died down. Otherwise we probably would have lost some of the nearby homes,” Carroll said.

Liberty County ESD 2 (Hull-Daisetta Fire and Rescue) was assisted by Liberty County ESD 7 (Hardin Fire and Rescue) in battling a fire on Jan. 3. (Photos courtesy of ESD 7 Chief Nic Nelson)

The building was once used as an antique shop. In recent years, the business had closed due to the failing health of its owners, according to Carroll.

Carroll said the building was built in the early 1900s using thick lumber not seen in more modern construction.

The origin of the fire was in a room on the left side of the building.

“When we pulled up, half of the building was on fire,” Carroll said. “By the time we got our hoses hooked up, the roof had collapsed, and it was on from there.”

Carroll said electricity was still hooked up to the building, which may have contributed to the fire.

According to Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller, the fire is still under investigation.

Fire departments from Saratoga, Batson, Moss Bluff and Hardin provided mutual aid.

