New food truck park coming to Liberty

The Fuel Maxx store owner who recently completed a new store on the 1000 block of N. Main St. in Liberty and is building the new Sleep Inn and Suites on the adjacent property now has plans to add a permanent food truck park to the overall site plan. Longtime residents of Liberty will remember this site as the former location of Thrif-Tee Food Center and H-E-B.

The new food truck park will be located on the southeastern corner of the Fuel Maxx store parking lot, sharing its bathroom facilities with food truck patrons, according to Chris Jarmon, assistant city manager for the City of Liberty.

Plans call for the installation of electricity, sewer and water hook-ups for 11 food trucks that will make up the food truck park. The food trucks will be centered around a children’s play area and outdoor dining tables. The entire food truck park will be bordered by fencing with an entrance facing Main Street.

The site plan shows the food truck park in the bottom left corner with the Fuel Maxx store (in bright green) positioned next to the new Sleep Inn and Suites (brown).

The new interest in food truck parks, which was first initiated by Heritage Market in Liberty, has led to the City reviewing its policies, which until now have only been for individual food trucks. The City is defining food truck parks as any property, developed to City standards, where two or more food trucks are congregated to offer food or beverages for sale to the public.

One option being considered by the City is requiring the property owners of food truck parks to obtain a special license through the City to operate the park. Other requirements may include a designated seating area for patrons, accessible restroom facilities within 500 feet of the food truck park, a minimum of two parking spaces for each food truck site, a dumpster within or adjacent to the food truck park, but concealed from public view, and each food truck site must have its own grease trap. Mobile food trucks – defined as those that are towed to the site each day – must have a current vehicle registration and be in suitable operating condition for transit. Mobile food truck vendors must also be permitted by the City.

“Food truck park owners will apply for the permits to build the park and each food truck will have to apply for an annual permit to operate the food truck,” said Jarmon.

As for when the new food truck park will be open, Jarmon could not provide a timeline.

“We don’t have an exact schedule yet for when the food truck park will open,” he said.

Jarmon said the City should formalize its rules for food truck parks in the coming weeks.

“We feel like we have good direction and will take the information to the city council and then let them formally vote on it. Once they take that vote, it will update all the rules for food trucks,” he said. “I think this new food truck park is a good project. I think it’s interesting and good for Liberty. I am glad to see it coming.”

