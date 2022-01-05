Chambers seeking reelection as judge of County Court at Law

Judge Thomas A. “Tommy” Chambers is seeking reelection as Judge of the Liberty County Court at Law and respectfully requests your vote in the Republican Primary on March 1, 2022. Chambers has been the Judge of the Liberty County Court at Law for the past eleven years.

Justice requires experience, fairness, and integrity, and Chambers brings all this to the position and more. As a lifelong resident, he knows Liberty County well and understands the challenges facing its citizens.

His extensive legal experience on the bench allows him to hear different cases from multiple legal jurisdictions, often on the same day, and apply a full range of legal knowledge to the issues presented.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve Liberty County as the Judge of the Liberty County Court at Law,” said Chambers. “As Judge, I have heard thousands of misdemeanor criminal cases, probate cases, civil cases, highway and pipeline condemnation cases, tax cases, family law cases, juvenile cases, and appeals from the Justice of the Peace courts. I look forward to applying my knowledge of the law and its relevant court procedures to thousands more. I ask for your vote in the Republican Primary to re-elect me to another four years as your judge of the Liberty County Court at Law.”

Chambers is a graduate of Liberty High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and the University of Houston Law School.

He lives with his wife, Lee Haidusek Chambers, in the historic Chambers home built in the 1860s. They have two children, three grandchildren, and a fourth grandchild on the way.

