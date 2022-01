The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 3, 2022:

Merritt, Adam Logan – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Guevara, Liliana – Possession of Marijuana

Ashwell, Landon – Indecent Exposure

Sollock, Justin Paul – Possession of Marijuana

Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Theft of Property

Avila, Servando – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Ashwell, Landon

Avila, Servando

Guevara, Liliana

Sollock, Justin Paul

Whiteley, Tommy Gene

Share this: Twitter

Facebook