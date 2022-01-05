Patti Pittman, 46, of Willis, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

She was born on Monday, March 10, 1975, in Conroe, Texas. Patti was preceded in death by her father, Patrick O’Kelly Pittman, grandparents, Kelly and Patricia Pittman, Thomas and Rachel McCrorey.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Timothy Wojcik; daughter, Maranda Hammond; mother, Cheryl Colby and husband Glen; brother, Thomas Pittman and wife Tiffiny; grandchild, Khelyn Hammond; nieces and nephews, Trey, Trent, and Torri Pittman; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patti Pittman, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

