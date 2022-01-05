Millie Marie Melancon, 75, of Hull, TX passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Melancon was born on July 9, 1946, to Albert Monse and Helen T. Miller in Live Oak County, TX. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Melancon is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Gene Monse, Thomas Monse, and Dean Monse; and sister, Susie Monse.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Bo Melancon, and wife Donna of Hull, TX; grandchildren, Kendal Taylor and husband Brandon of Daisetta, TX, Kameron Frischenmeyer, Konner Melancon, Johnathan Cain, and Indiya Broussard.

Cremation Services are under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

