Reginald (Reggie) Lee West was born on April 20, 1950 to Charles and Mary West in Beaumont, TX and passed away on January 1, 2022 in Liberty, TX at the age of 71. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles H. West; mother, Mary Hillebrandt West; brothers, Charles (Sonny) West and Richard C. West and his sisters, Lois Ousley and Charlene (Ann) Baggett. He is survived by his brothers, Rodney West and wife Bobbi, Jimmy McHugh and wife Debbie and Timmy McHugh and wife Debbie. Reggie also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

Reggie will be remembered for his love of family gatherings and as a young man his love for shooting pool and dancing but especially mowing the yard. His biggest passion was the Dallas Cowboys and he would be quick to suggest that each year they had a chance at the Super Bowl. Despite any challenges he faced in life Reggie lived joyfully and was loved by all who knew him.

Special thanks to Liberty Health Care Center and all the nurses and doctors who cared for Reggie.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Hillebrandt Cemetery in LaBelle, TX. Serving as Pallbearers will be Rodney West, Jimmy McHugh, Timmy McHugh, Vince West, Jason West, Matthew West, Josh Schimming, Kenneth West, Randy West, Brian West, Mac McHugh, Tony West, Lewis West, Gene West, Josh Wiggins, Larry Allen, Stephen Williams and Joseph Williams.

