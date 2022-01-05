Kenneth Marlon Morehead, age 71 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, December 31, 2021. He was born January 22, 1950, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Albert Marlon Morehead and Dorothy Jean Morehead who preceded him in death along with his wife, Jackie Morehead.

Survivors include his daughters, Jamie Bazzoon and husband Billy, Shelby, and Marlo Moulder and husband Lee; sisters, Barbara Baggerley, and Diane Cole; grandchildren, Victoria Holston and husband Logan, Jay Norris and wife Brittany, Dylan Norris and wife Reia, Kailey Moulder, Ashlee Moulder, and Zoey Randell; great-grandchildren, Paisley Holston, JJ Norris, and Marlon McCray Holston; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

