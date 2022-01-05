Leroy Burns went to play golf on the Heavenly Golf Course on Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was born October 1, 1942, in Dallas, Texas to parents Albert Leon and Mary Margaret Burns who preceded him in death along with his daughters, Alicia Rachal and Georgia Kennedy; four grandchildren; and sister, Jeannie Brown.

Mr. Burns was a resident of Coldspring, Texas for 30 years. He was a member of Paul Horton United Methodist Church and a member at Mt. Moriah Mason Lodge #37. Leroy was a construction worker most of his life and loved to play golf.

Survivors include wife of 28 years, Betty Burns; children, Misty Ramos, Walter Burns, Christopher Burns, Jessica Moss, and Shannon Calloway; stepson, Danny Mitchum and wife Robin; brother, Paul Burns and wife Josie; sister, Debbie McCommas and husband Howell; granddaughter, Michelle Freeze and husband Ray; along with numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and best friend, Jimmy Rodgers.

