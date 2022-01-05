Billy Joe “Pa” Stringer, 83, of Dayton, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on January 4, 2022. Billy Joe was born October 18, 1938 in Columbia, Mississippi to parents, Prentiss Stringer and Rachel Irene Merritt Stringer.

Billy Joe had been a resident of Dayton since 1995 and was previously of Channelview. He was a truck driver before his retirement and enjoyed hot rods, mainly Dodge. He loved his family and especially thought it was great being a grandfather. Billy Joe formerly went to Whispering Pines Baptist Church. He also enjoyed gardening.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jerry Stringer; his son, Joey Stringer; and his granddaughter, Melissa Gonzalez. He is survived by his children, Bobby Stringer and wife Reena, and Billy Stringer and wife Kim; grandchildren, Robert Stringer and Alyssa, Michael Stringer and Alex, Randy Stringer, Megan Stringer, Michael Gonzalez, Jessica Bradford and Garrett and Kyle Stringer; great-grandchildren, Rylee, Ethan, Cuyler, Caysen, Olivia, C.J., Dasia, Madelyn, Melonie, Travis, and Braylin; brother, Randy Stringer and wife Kay; sisters, Vermell Watts and Sylvia Williamson; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Mr. Stringer will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Kleinhenz officiating. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil

