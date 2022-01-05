Warren Clay Bailey, 77, Dayton passed away on December 31, 2021 at his home. Warren was born February 21, 1944 in Pasadena, California to parents, William Earl Bailey and Maxine Fowler Bailey.

He had lived in Dayton for the past year and a half after moving from Beaverton, Oregon where he lived for over 23 years. Warren also had lived in California and Hawaii. He graduated from Cal-Poly-SLO, and he worked in the dairy manufacturing industry which he truly enjoyed for over 50 years. He was a Third-Degree Mason.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David Bailey and sister Kathy Avila. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marga G Bailey; children, Michelle Drake and husband Jason, Troy Bailey and wife Robin, Karl Bailey and wife Sarah, Marga E. Bailey-Mitchell and husband John, Heath Bailey and wife Melissa, Trish Bailey-Helmrick and husband Matt; twelve grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

