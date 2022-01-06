James Allen “Rip” Ripkowski, Sr., 58, of Dayton, passed away January 4, 2022, in Dayton. James was born May 16, 1963, in El Paso, Texas.

James was a lifetime resident of Dayton and a 1981 graduate of Dayton High School. He was a senior project manager for many years. James was a member and sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. James never met a stranger and was a likable, lovable, and sociable person. He enjoyed many hobbies and sports, most of all he loved working on his farm and being with his grandkids.

James is survived by his wife, Deborah Ripkowski; parents, John and Julia Ripkowski; children, James Ripkowski, Jr. and wife Brittany, Jason Ripkowski and wife Jessica, Makenzie Ripkowski, stepson, Cody Faulk; sister, Tina Ripkowski; grandchildren, Kaden Ripkowski, Paityn Ripkowski, Blayne Ripkowski, Ember Faulk and Mason Ripkowski; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and his dogs, Shadow and Stormie.

Services for James will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton, Visitation will be Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Palms Memorial Park, Dayton.

