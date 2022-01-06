Louis Calvin Ramey, 79, of Humble passed away on January 2, 2021, in Houston. Louis was born January 1, 1943, in Henderson, Texas to parents, Noah Carlton Ramey and Gladys Wylmer Giles Ramey.

Louis was a resident of Humble since 2007 and was previously of Deer Park. He proudly served in the United States Army. Louis had worked for Equistar Chemical for 18 years and was previously a steel worker at Armco Steel. He also was an independent roofer. Louis enjoyed golfing, all sports and was known as a workaholic. He was a member of the Christ’s Way Baptist Church and was known as having a servant’s heart. His favorite thing was his Dr. Pepper. He loved his family and will be missed by all that knew him.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Virginia Ramey; his children, B.J. Ramey and wife Irene, Debbie Lively, Donna Heinrich and husband Ryan, Michelle Day and husband Chris; grandchildren, Joey Budd and wife Michelle, Justin Friedrichsen, Tony Ramey, Victoria Hyman and husband Chris, Joshua Buttles, Stephen Day and wife Briana, Timothy Day and wife Chrissy, and Samuel Day; five great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Louis will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Dayton with Rev. Mike Chadwick officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery in Deer Park. Serving as pallbearers will be Joey Budd, Justin Friedricksen, Joshua Buttles, Stephen Day, Timothy Day, Samuel Day with honorary pallbearers being Tony Ramey and Chris Hyman.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

