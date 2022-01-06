Linda Jean Burney, 80, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021. Linda was born August 30, 1941, in Houston, Texas to parents, J.J. Burney and Ruth Pearl Clark Burney.

Her home was always Dayton, Texas but during her childhood they lived in several West Texas towns following her Dad’s work in the oilfield industry. They returned to Dayton where she was very involved in school activities, graduating from Dayton High School in 1959. Linda attended Baylor University and graduated from East Texas Baptist in Marshall, Texas in May 1963.

Linda taught school for over 46 years in both Dayton and in several schools in California. She returned to Texas to teach in 1981 and retired from Dayton Independent School District in 2009. Linda was Baptist in faith and loved the Lord. She was passionate about her pets and would do anything for them. Her other passion was travel. She traveled all over the United States and Europe with family and friends. She loved all, but her heart belonged to London. She went many times and loved showing those special to her the beautiful city.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved grandparents, John and Lillian Blount Clark; her aunts and uncles, Betty and Ralph Rowe, Boyd Arnold; cousin, Terry Rowe; stepmother, Bernice Burney and countless other relatives and friends.

She is survived by her special and loving family; Patsie Clark Arnold, David and Connie Arnold and family, Randel and Karen Arnold and family, Karen and Chuck Walker and family. A special thanks to the Stoesser and Harding families for always making her feel as she was a part of their families. Linda had a gift of making friends and there are so many left to cherish her memory. Her sweet smile will be missed by all.

Graveside service for Linda will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton with Rev. Guy Williams and Claude Harding officiating.

For those who desire, in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

