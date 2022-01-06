Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2022:
- Slack, Keith Russell – Driving While License Invalid and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespassing
- Moore, Reginald Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Lehman, Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Thibodeaux, Monique – Hold for Bowie County-Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie – Theft of Property, with two or more previous convictions (no mugshot)
- Arevalos, Oscar – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Parole Violation
- Emmert, Carl Todd – Parole Violation (no mugshot)
- Dempsey, Deborah Lynn – Harassment by Person in Correctional Facility