Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2022:

  • Slack, Keith Russell – Driving While License Invalid and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespassing
  • Moore, Reginald Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Lehman, Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Thibodeaux, Monique – Hold for Bowie County-Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie – Theft of Property, with two or more previous convictions (no mugshot)
  • Arevalos, Oscar – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Parole Violation
  • Emmert, Carl Todd – Parole Violation (no mugshot)
  • Dempsey, Deborah Lynn – Harassment by Person in Correctional Facility
