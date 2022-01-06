Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 4, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 4, 2022:

Slack, Keith Russell – Driving While License Invalid and Hold for Harris County-Criminal Trespassing

Moore, Reginald Keith – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Lehman, Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Thibodeaux, Monique – Hold for Bowie County-Driving While Intoxicated, second

Thibodeaux, Tammy Marie – Theft of Property, with two or more previous convictions (no mugshot)

Arevalos, Oscar – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Evading Arrest or Detention

Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Parole Violation

Emmert, Carl Todd – Parole Violation (no mugshot)

Dempsey, Deborah Lynn – Harassment by Person in Correctional Facility

Arevalos, Oscar

Davis, Fredrick Earl Eugene

Dempsey, Deborah Lynn

Lehman, Amanda

Maddux, Meagan Gayle

Moore, Reginald Keith

Slack, Keith Russell

Thibodeaux, Monique

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

