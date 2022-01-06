Former Harris County deputy constable convicted in cocaine conspiracy

A 49-year-old Huffman resident has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Alexsander S. Reyes is a former Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable.

On or about Dec. 5, 2020, Reyes escorted a tractor-trailer in a marked constable vehicle through Houston. They believed it contained 10 kilograms of cocaine.

For his assistance, Reyes received a total of $6,000 in cash.

However, the drug load was actually part of an undercover operation and included “dummy” or fake cocaine.

Sentencing has been set for March 22 before U.S. District Judge Charles R. Eskridge III. At that time, Reyes faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as a $10 million maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

The FBI conducted the investigation with assistance of Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Houston Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Ferko and Heather Winter are prosecuting the case.

