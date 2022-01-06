Liberty County Republicans to meet Jan. 11

The Liberty County Republican Party invites you to their first event of 2022 at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Crisis in Legacy Media,” will be presented by founder of The Texan, Konni Burton.

The Texan is a news outlet directly combating bias from large media outlets by reporting facts and offering an alternative news source.

The program will cover examples of mainstream media bias (such as the recent Texas Tribune claiming “pregnant men” were bewailing the new Texas Heartbeat law), the history of The Texan, and what you can do to combat fake news.

Since it is primary election season, there will likely be local candidates present ready to shake your hand (or fist bump, whichever you prefer), an opportunity to support your local party by paying your dues, and to see which of your neighbors are also conservative Republicans.

For more information, comments or complaints, you can email us at lcrptx@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.

