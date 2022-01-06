Reward increased for Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender

The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Bobby Joe Flores Jr., who’s this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $6,000 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during January.

Flores, 34, is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a young child and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Flores, of Duncanville, has been wanted since October of 2019, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a young child. The Duncanville Police Department also issued a warrant in January 2020 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2008, Flores was convicted of child molesting/intercourse involving a 1-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction. In 2010, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Indiana and sentenced to 18 months in prison. In addition, his previous sentence was increased to six years. In 2014, Flores moved to Texas, and he was required to register as a sex offender in Duncanville where he lived.

Flores is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and left wrist. He also has scars on his left arm and wrist. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Flores’ wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

In 2021, DPS and other agencies arrested 34 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, the most in program history. This included 12 gang members and 17 sex offenders. In addition, $71,500 in rewards was paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

