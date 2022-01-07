Doris Eloise Drosche, age 91 of Splendora, Texas passed away Monday, January 3, 2022. She was born May 19, 1930, in Davenport, Florida to parents William Henry and Iona Lee Locke who preceded her in death along with her husbands, Billy Joe Owen and Charles Drosche; brothers, Jimmy Locke, Billy Locke, and Leo Locke; sister, Carolyn LaChance; and grandson, BJ Hummel.

Doris worked at Continental Airlines and the Cleveland Senior Citizens Center. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Splendora and lived in Splendora for over 50 years.

Survivors include her children, Martha Crittenden and husband Billy, Douglas Michael Owen and wife Bonnie, Debbora Lynn Goodwin and husband Frank, Steven Laverne Owen and wife Gina, Shirley DeeAnn Caldwell and husband Wade; sister, Jewell Rooks; brother, Donnie Locke; along with 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Splendora, Texas with Pastor Sterling Edwards officiating. Interment will follow at Splendora City Cemetery, Splendora, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Daniel Crittenden, Charles Owen, Michael Owen, Jessie Goodwin, Clay Goodwin, Christopher Owen, and Jessie Paschal.

