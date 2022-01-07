Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 5, 2022:

  • Hampton, Billy John – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Material (only side profile mugshot available)
  • Hayes, Ryan Lee – Driving While Intoxicated, second, and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Harris, Veronica Cherie – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)
  • Allbright, Noble Delbert – Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Avant, Alicia – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon and Burglary of a Habitation Chambers, Joshua Travis – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
