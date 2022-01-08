Chad Michael Tidwell, 29, of Devers passed away December 27, 2021. Chad was born May 3,1992 and was lovingly raised by his parents Lynette and James Tidwell.

Chad had lived in the Devers and Liberty area most of his life. He attended Liberty High School and worked as a tower climber for Telecom. He enjoyed collecting Dragon Ball Z figurines, traveling and being with his family.

Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jess and Dell Herrington and James and Edith Tidwell; his uncles, Larry Herrington and AK Weatherford. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, James and Lynette Tidwell of Devers; his daughter, Addisyn Moore; his sisters, Chelsey Tidwell, Sabrena Tidwell, Katrena Young, and Amber Mares; Aunt Judy Weatherford, his girlfriend, Brittany Ferguson; also, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Service for Chad will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Cross officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends 12:00 noon until service time at 2;00 p.m. on Tuesday at Pace-Stancil.

