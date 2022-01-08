Gaylord Van Horn was born December 25, 1954, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Louis L. Hanson and Meryl Pittman Hanson. He passed away on January 5, 2022, in Splendora, Texas at the age of 67.

Gaylord graduated from Sam Houston State University with a BA in Business, worked for Mitchell Energy in The Woodlands, and worker for over 18 years for TSA. Gaylord lived in Splendora for over 53 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis L. Hanson. Gaylord is survived by his loving mother, Meryl Hanson; fiancée, Roxie Scharer and loving family, Andie Pruitt and Phoenix Pruitt.

Funeral Services will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10am with Pastor Sterling Edwards officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Branch Cemetery in Pitkin, Louisiana at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to help with medical expenses for baby Ezra, https//gofund.me/c12361c6.

