Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 6, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2022:

  • Rushing, Lajuane Ray – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Risner, Kenneth Ray – Assault/Family Violence
  • Grimet, Chris Howard – Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Bond-Mail Theft
  • Johnson, Gerald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)
  • Newsome, Davonte Demond – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Perry, Jacoby M – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Identify/Give False Information
