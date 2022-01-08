Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2022:
- Rushing, Lajuane Ray – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Risner, Kenneth Ray – Assault/Family Violence
- Grimet, Chris Howard – Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Bond-Mail Theft
- Johnson, Gerald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)
- Newsome, Davonte Demond – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Perry, Jacoby M – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Identify/Give False Information