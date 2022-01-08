Liberty County Jail arrest report, Jan. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 6, 2022:

Rushing, Lajuane Ray – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Risner, Kenneth Ray – Assault/Family Violence

Grimet, Chris Howard – Hold for Harris County-Revocation of Bond-Mail Theft

Johnson, Gerald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot available)

Newsome, Davonte Demond – Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Perry, Jacoby M – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Identify/Give False Information

Grimet, Chris Howard

Newsome, Davonte Demond

Perry, Jacoby M

Risner, Kenneth Ray

Rushing, Lajuane Ray

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

