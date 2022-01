The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Jan. 7, 2022:

Barlow, Lester – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pichardo-Garcia, Rodrigo – No Driver’s License and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Ferry, Matthew Louis – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two charges)

Reed, Cheyann – Criminal Mischief

