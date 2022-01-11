Chester Don Terry went to be with our Lord on January 7, 2022. He was born in Farrar, TX on July 13, 1938. Don graduated from high school in Shepherd, TX in 1956 and joined the U. S. Air Force the day after graduation.

Don served 21 ½ years in the Air Force, starting his career at Lackland Air Force Base for basic training. After training, he was assigned to Wilford Hall Medical Center. Don was in hospital administration during his career, and received numerous medals, awards and citations, including a Meritorious Service Medal, and a letter of recognition from President Jimmy Carter. In addition to Wilford Hall Medical Center, he served 4 years at Wheelus AB, Tripoli, Libya, 2 years in Amarillo, TX, 2 years at Moody AFB, Valdosta, GA, 1 year in Cam Ranh Bay Hospital, Vietnam, and 2 years in the Surgeon General’s Office at Security Service, Kelly AFB. He then was sent back to Wilford Hall Medical Center where he stayed until retirement in 1977 as the Sgt. Major of the Hospital at a rank of M/Sgt.

Upon retirement, he and his family moved to Omen, TX to be near his mother. Don was first employed by Neckover Trailer Manufacturing Co. He was foreman of the wiring department. Don soon found out that this wasn’t his niche. He then went to work as Business Office Manager of Henderson Hospital.

During his time at Henderson Hospital, Don went to school at Kilgore College and then at UT Tyler where he received his Bachelor of Education Degree. He obtained his credentials to teach business and history. Don had always wanted to be a teacher. He also loved to farm and grew purple hull peas. He farmed about 35 acres while working and going to school. He said riding his tractor was his relaxation. Along with his enjoyment of farming, he loved bluegrass music, and went to festivals as much as possible.

After college graduation, the family moved back to San Antonio and Don taught school for 11 years at Pleasanton High School. When he retired from teaching, Don and his wife traveled with their 5th wheel visiting many historical sites. He loved history. They also shared time between New Mexico and California visiting their children. They moved back to Texas 2002 to Alvarado, TX where his brother lived. His brother was ill and they were there to assist in his care. In 2003 they moved to Cleveland, TX, since that was home for Don.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lois Rowan Wood, his sister Jean Smith and brother Garland Wood. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Charlene Baumgarten Terry, son James Terry and wife Debra of Daisetta, TX, son Steven Terry and wife Joyce of San Diego, CA, and daughter Sharon Terry-Doom of Aztec, NM. He is also survived by granddaughters Susan Warren and husband Joe of Lexington, OK, and Nicole Terry of San Diego, CA, grandsons Dylan Doom of Jal, NM, Jackson Doom of Aztec, NM, and Ethan Doom of Aztec, NM, and 2 great grandchildren, Savanna and Gunner Warren of Lexington, OK, sister Edna Gilchriest of Cleveland, TX, sisters-in-law Kathy Tucker of Cedar Park, TX and Nora Wood of Fort Worth TX. There are also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Don had many relatives and friends. And was grateful for each and every one of them. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Disabled Veterans, or Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland, TX.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 303 E. Crockett Street, Cleveland, TX 77327 Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 9-10 am, with a memorial service following at 10 am. Brother Carl Williamson officiating.

