Patricia “Trish” Ann Hebel Norton, 67, of Wallisville, Texas, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, January 7, 2022, at her residence with loving family by her side. She was born on January 31, 1954, in Baytown, Texas, to the late Marion Thomas and Henry Lea Robbins Hebel. Trish graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, the class of 1972. She then received her associate degree from Lee College, where she studied home economics. Trish also achieved the level of a master tailor, which she used to support her family.

Trish met her high school love, Kirk, in 1970 while attending Robert E. Lee. They were married in May of 1974 and relocated from Baytown to Wallisville in 1977. Trish was a devoted wife, caring mother and grandmother, loving sister, and friend to many. She was dedicated to family, her faith in the Lord, and to her community. Trish was most pleased with completing and counseling in The Walk to Emmaus Program, and working as a church secretary, as her mother had, for several years at First United Methodist in Anahuac. She also worked with the church’s youth group. Trish had the natural ability to lead those in need to the Lord. A Christian woman who dearly loved and served the Lord faithfully with her family, in the community, and at her home church, Middleton United Methodist Church in Wallisville.

Trish was a caring woman, yet opinionated and very straightforward. She never had a problem being blunt and matter of fact and the exact reason she held the many friendships that she did. Trish pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for sewing, gardening, and woodworking. She made many clothes and quilts, often teaching others to sew. Trish also enjoyed sharing and teaching her knowledge and skills of woodworking to her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Trish was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty-three years, Kirk Norton; and her grandson Cameron James Norton, who died at the age of four in 2013. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her sons T.J. Norton and wife Jessica of Baytown and Cody Norton and wife Molly of Vidor; her grandchildren Taylor and Annabel Norton and Caden Daniel and Sean Thomas Norton; her sister Elizabeth Buckner of Baytown; her father and mother-in-law Jack and Nancy Waltine Norton of Baytown; her brothers-in-law Grady Norton of Baytown and Wyman Norton and wife Shawn of Cleveland; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Trish’s race was sometimes difficult but she completed her race and it was well done. She had made MANY lifelong friends, which was truly a testament to her love for them all.

It was Trish’s wish to bring her family and friends together where her spiritual journey began at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 3811 N Main St, Baytown, TX 77521, for a celebration of life at 11am, on Monday, January 17, 2022, with Rev. Kenn Munn, Rev. Dr. Brant Graham, and Rev. Randy Carrion as officiants.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Trish’s honor to Middleton Church, P.O. Box 75, Wallisville, TX 77597.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

